Verydarkman’s Criticism of Actress Tonto Dikeh Stirs Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events involving Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, the latter has made headlines with his stark criticism of Dikeh’s endorsement of certain skincare products. This confrontation, just the latest high-profile exchange between the two, has stirred a social media storm, sparking divergent views and setting the stage for a potential legal battle.

The Accusation

Verydarkman, a well-known social commentator in Nigeria, has taken issue with Dikeh’s promotion of skincare products. In a video that has since gone viral, he accused the actress and BBNaija star Phyna of endorsing products without obtaining necessary approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). He underscored the potential risks of using products lacking NAFDAC certification, arguing that Dikeh’s actions were irresponsible and potentially harmful to Nigerians. His accusations, he said, stemmed from a sincere concern for public welfare.

The Backlash

As the video circulated, reactions poured in from across social media. While some users backed Verydarkman’s stance, others rebuked him for his approach, especially his focus on women. The critiques levied against him centered on his outspoken determination to bar Dikeh from any political office in Nigeria, a pledge he made clear in the contentious video.

The Ongoing Conflict

This latest skirmish is not the first between Verydarkman and Dikeh. The social commentator was reportedly summoned to the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja following a petition by Dikeh accusing him of cyberbullying, libel, and defamation. However, Verydarkman remains unfazed. Expressing faith in his legal team, he appears set on maintaining his campaign against Dikeh and the skincare products she endorses.