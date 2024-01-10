Veriti Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Scott Kasper as Chief Revenue Officer

In a significant development, Veriti, a forerunner in consolidated security platforms, has announced the appointment of Scott Kasper as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Kasper, a luminary with over three decades in the cybersecurity industry, is set to steer the company’s sales and marketing initiatives towards accelerated market expansion and fortified positioning in the realm of security posture management solutions.

A Stalwart in Cybersecurity

Scott Kasper is no stranger to leadership roles, having been at the helm of various esteemed organizations such as UUNET, Check Point Software, GuidePoint Security, Skyhigh Networks, McAfee, Symantec, and Atlantic Data Security. His career is distinguished by a robust track record in scaling revenue, driving growth, and forging strategic alliances. Kasper’s appointment is pegged to propel Veriti’s next wave of growth and innovation.

Aligned Visions and Expectations

Adi Ikan, CEO and Co-Founder of Veriti, has lauded Kasper’s visionary approach and customer-centric strategies as being in perfect sync with the company’s mission to deliver innovative solutions. Ikan’s confidence in Kasper’s capabilities is mirrored by Shay Michel from Merlin Ventures, who has expressed firm belief in Kasper’s ability to deliver results.

Driving Veriti’s Growth

With the mandate to accelerate market expansion and enhance Veriti’s standing in security posture management solutions, Kasper is also tasked with steering the adoption of the company’s advanced security solutions. His active engagement with industry organizations such as ISAN, CSA, and ISSA demonstrates his advocacy for cybersecurity best practices and his contributions to advisory boards. Backed by several investors including Insight Partners and Merlin Ventures, Veriti aims to help organizations optimize their security posture and ensure business uptime through its security infrastructure innovations.