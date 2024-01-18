Veon Predicts $95 Million Loss Due to Cyberattack on Kyivstar

Veon Ltd., the parent company of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, has projected a revenue loss of approximately 3.6 billion hryvnias (around $95 million) in 2024. This loss is a consequence of a significant cyberattack in December that disrupted services and damaged the IT infrastructure of the company. This attack marked the most substantial since the inception of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, posing a potential risk to public safety by disrupting air raid alerts.

The Cyberattack and Its Impact

The cyberattack on Kyivstar resulted in temporary disruption of voice and data connectivity, international roaming, and SMS services, affecting a significant number of Kyivstar's customers. The projected revenue loss is attributed to the customer loyalty measures that Kyivstar took to compensate for the inconvenience customers faced during the service disruptions. Despite the substantial impact on Kyivstar, Veon anticipates no material financial impact on its consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company plans to absorb the costs in the current year.

Future Remediation and Uncertainties

Veon, through Kyivstar, continues its efforts to remedy the situation and compensate its customers. However, the full extent of future remediation costs remains uncertain. The company has not revealed the total costs or potential loss of revenue at this time. The uncertainty surrounding the situation underscores the long-term implications cyberattacks can have on businesses and the need for robust cybersecurity measures.

