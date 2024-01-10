en English
Business

UVI Webinar Equips USVI Small Businesses to Combat Cyber Threats

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST


UVI Information Services & Institutional Assessment staff members, Robert Laware and Erik Pattison, have announced an interactive webinar aimed at preparing USVI Small Businesses to combat current cyber threats. This timely initiative is designed to endow small businesses with the indispensable tools they need to secure their data and electronic information, amidst rising global cyber security concerns.

Debunking Cybersecurity Misconceptions

The webinar delves into common misconceptions about cybersecurity, shedding light on the realities of the digital threat landscape. It aims to dispel the notion that small businesses are not targets for cyberattacks, reinforcing the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for businesses of all sizes.

Understanding and Countering Cyber Threats

Participants will be introduced to various types of cyber threats, including ransomware, cryptojacking, and spyware. Beyond understanding these threats, the webinar outlines effective strategies to counteract them. These strategies encompass regular system updates, comprehensive anti-malware software, firewall protection, rigorous data backups, and robust encryption measures.

Focusing on Ransomware: Prevention and Response

A particular focus of the session is ransomware, a prevalent and destructive cyber threat. Participants will learn about the mechanics of ransomware, as well as methods of prevention and effective response. The importance of creating, testing, and investing in a strong incident response plan is underscored, along with training employees to prevent social engineering attacks and establishing good data governance.

The webinar includes a question-and-answer segment, facilitating direct engagement with the experts. It is free of charge, but necessitates registration to receive the meeting link. The event organizers have detailed the registration and payment procedures, refund policy, and special accommodations in accordance with the American Disabilities Act. Pre-payment of seminar fees is required to confirm participation, with the assurance that all fees will be refunded if the event is cancelled.

Business Cybersecurity United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

