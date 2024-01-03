en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Unveiling the Struggles and Triumphs of Cybersecurity Professionals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Unveiling the Struggles and Triumphs of Cybersecurity Professionals

Recent studies have unraveled a compelling narrative within the cybersecurity sector, giving voice to the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of its professionals. A study involving over 400 cybersecurity professional surveys and an analysis of more than 12,000 cybersecurity alumni profiles, conducted by Beyond Identity, has cast light on several key issues within this digitally dynamic field.

Addressing the IT Skills Shortage

There is a concerning IT skills shortage, with one-quarter of professionals expressing concerns about understaffing in their organizations. This shortage is particularly stark at a time when the demand for cybersecurity experts is surging. The study reveals that one in three new professionals secure a job within three months of initiating their search. However, the industry is not without its share of challenges.

Gender Imbalance in Cybersecurity

One such challenge is the stark gender imbalance. Only 21% of cybersecurity alumni are women, and an alarming 31% of these women have experienced gender bias at work. The study suggests that efforts to tackle this disparity should begin at the education level. Yet, the endeavor to foster inclusivity in the workplace must be a continuous one.

Job Satisfaction Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, the majority of cybersecurity professionals have no regrets about their career choice. A significant 90% express satisfaction, a testament to the sector’s rewarding nature and positive work-life balance. But as the digital world evolves, so do the pressures and expectations on these professionals.

Rising Threats and Technological Trends

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity professionals have mixed feelings. While some see potential for improved efficiency, others worry about increased threats. Other technological trends like cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are also on the radar as businesses continue to shift towards more digital operations. The evolving threat landscape is putting increasing pressure on cybersecurity professionals, with one in three feeling burnt out.

However, new research from Omdia and Cybrary underscores the importance of cybersecurity readiness and the benefits of professional training. The study found that ongoing professional cybersecurity training can improve team efficiency, organizational effectiveness, and the ability to prevent and rapidly remediate breaches. Furthermore, it emphasized the impact of cybersecurity training on retention and the likelihood of professionals leaving the organization. It appears that as the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex, the need for continuous learning and adaptation becomes ever more crucial.

0
Cybersecurity
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

C2A Security and ThunderSoft Join Hands to Boost Cybersecurity in Automotive Software

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Solana Ecosystem: A Hotbed for Sophisticated Cyber Threats

By Saboor Bayat

Kaspersky's 2024 Resolution: Declutter Digitally, Secure Your Data

By Wojciech Zylm

G20 Website Hit by DDoS Attack; India Plans Satellite Deployment for Border Surveillance

By Rafia Tasleem

FBI Flags Food and Agriculture Industry as Cyber Threat Hotspot ...
@Agriculture · 32 mins
FBI Flags Food and Agriculture Industry as Cyber Threat Hotspot ...
heart comment 0
WFH and Part-Time Job Scams: The Most Prevalent Cybercrimes in India in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

WFH and Part-Time Job Scams: The Most Prevalent Cybercrimes in India in 2023
Melissa Stillwell Takes the Helm as Director of Customer Success and Operations at Energize Marketing

By Nitish Verma

Melissa Stillwell Takes the Helm as Director of Customer Success and Operations at Energize Marketing
CPPA Advances Cybersecurity Audit Regulations, Plans Revisions to Other Key Areas

By Mahnoor Jehangir

CPPA Advances Cybersecurity Audit Regulations, Plans Revisions to Other Key Areas
Xerox Confirms Cyber Intrusion by INC Ransom into US Subsidiary

By Muhammad Jawad

Xerox Confirms Cyber Intrusion by INC Ransom into US Subsidiary
Latest Headlines
World News
Carol Vorderman Defends Her Political Commentary Against Shaun Bailey's Sexist Remarks
14 seconds
Carol Vorderman Defends Her Political Commentary Against Shaun Bailey's Sexist Remarks
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
54 seconds
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
1 min
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
2 mins
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
2 mins
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
2 mins
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
3 mins
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
3 mins
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
24 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
39 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app