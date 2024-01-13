en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unravelling India’s Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Unravelling India’s Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions

India’s highways are marred by a grim reputation – they are among the deadliest in the world. The high fatality rate on these arterial routes is not a matter of chance; rather, it is a reflection of a system riddled with preventable issues. The key culprits – drunk driving, speeding, infrastructural inadequacies, vulnerability of two-wheeler riders, and a gaping absence of road safety education.

Deadly Brew of Alcohol and Speed

Drunk driving and speeding weave a lethal cocktail on India’s highways. Despite stringent laws, these remain the leading causes of fatalities. The lackadaisical attitude towards traffic rules and the absence of stringent enforcement amplify the problem.

Infrastructure: A Roadblock to Safety

Indian highways often lack crucial safety features such as proper lighting, signage, and pedestrian facilities. These infrastructural shortcomings create hazardous conditions, making accidents almost inevitable.

Two-Wheelers: The Vulnerable Commuters

Two-wheelers, with their inherent instability and lack of protection, are disproportionately represented in accident statistics. Yet, they are a primary mode of transport, underscoring an urgent need for targeted safety measures.

Lack of Road Safety Education

The importance of road safety education cannot be overemphasized. Yet, in India, it remains a neglected area. There is a pressing need to instill a culture of safety, starting from schools, and extending to adult driver training programs.

Solutions within Reach

India’s road safety crisis is as complex as it is severe. However, effective solutions are within reach. Harnessing technology for traffic management, prioritizing safety in infrastructure planning, and a nationwide push for road safety education can play pivotal roles. Strict enforcement of traffic laws is equally essential to rein in the rampant violations.

0
Business Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
In a move that underscores the intensity of competition in the IT services sector, Wipro has taken stringent legal measures against two former high-ranking executives for allegedly violating their non-compete clauses. The individuals in question, Jatin Dalal, the former chief financial officer, and Mohd Haque, the erstwhile senior vice president, have both found themselves in
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
The Fox & Goose Inn: A Blend of Victorian Charm and Modern Comfort Up For Grabs
2 mins ago
The Fox & Goose Inn: A Blend of Victorian Charm and Modern Comfort Up For Grabs
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
3 mins ago
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
43 seconds ago
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
Cavco Industries: A Strong Investment Amid Rising House Affordability Concerns
56 seconds ago
Cavco Industries: A Strong Investment Amid Rising House Affordability Concerns
Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn
1 min ago
Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
3 seconds
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
26 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
26 seconds
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
37 seconds
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
38 seconds
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
53 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
1 min
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
2 mins
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app