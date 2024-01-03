en English
Cybersecurity

UNM-LA and CompTIA Launch IT and Cybersecurity Boot Camps

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
UNM-LA and CompTIA Launch IT and Cybersecurity Boot Camps

The University of New Mexico-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) Continuing Education, in a strategic collaboration with industry-leader CompTIA, has rolled out new IT and Cybersecurity Boot Camps. These innovative programs are built to cater to individuals at differing stages of their academic progression, offering a flexible curriculum that encompasses key IT and Cybersecurity modules.

Pragmatic Learning and Skill Acquisition

Boot camp participants can look forward to acquiring practical skills in pivotal areas such as data protection, threat detection, and digital defense. The learning approach is designed to be hands-on, with the primary objective of ensuring graduates leave with industry-recognized certifications and a firm grasp of the practical aspects of IT and Cybersecurity.

Real-World Application and Portfolio Building

Upon completion of the program, graduates will not only possess an array of valuable and marketable skills, but they will also have a portfolio of projects. This portfolio serves as concrete proof of their abilities, demonstrating their competence in applying their acquired knowledge to real-world scenarios. This practical demonstration of skills is a significant feature of the program, setting it apart from more theory-focused alternatives.

Opportunities in IT and Cybersecurity

These boot camps represent a substantial opportunity for those eager to enhance their capabilities and credentials in the rapidly expanding fields of IT and Cybersecurity. The demand for professionals in these domains is on a consistent rise, and qualifications like those offered by UNM-LA and CompTIA promise to open doors to rewarding careers. The online boot camp dates are slated for Jan. 8 to Feb. 15 and Jan. 10 to Feb. 17, offering potential participants ample time to prepare for this transformative educational experience.

Cybersecurity Education United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

