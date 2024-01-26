University of Manitoba Bolsters Cybersecurity with Major Infrastructure Upgrades

In a decisive move to bolster its digital protection for the community, the University of Manitoba is investing in significant upgrades to its cybersecurity infrastructure. The institution is moving away from the IronPort email quarantine system and aligning with Microsoft Defender, a state-of-the-art email security service. This advanced platform offers features such as proactive threat detection, intelligent learning algorithms, and an ability to seamlessly integrate with other Microsoft products.

Transition to Microsoft Defender

The advent of Microsoft Defender will transform the Outlook Junk Email folder into the main repository for spam and solicited bulk emails. The university community is being encouraged to check this folder weekly and adjust their settings as needed. Additionally, Microsoft 365 Security will alert users about potentially malicious emails, enabling them to review quarantined messages at their convenience.

Shifting to Entra MFA

Alongside its adoption of Microsoft Defender, the University of Manitoba is also transitioning its Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) service from Duo to Entra MFA. Staff and faculty will experience this change at the end of January, while students will make the switch on February 26, 2024. This alteration, too, forms a part of the university's steadfast commitment to enhancing the safety and privacy of its community members' data online.

'Take Control of your Data'

This significant upgrade coincides with the university's 'Take Control of your Data' campaign during Data Privacy Week. Through these efforts, the University of Manitoba reiterates its pledge to fortify its digital borders and ensure the protection of sensitive data belonging to its students, faculty, and staff.