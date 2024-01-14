en English
Brunei

UNISSA’s Data Privacy Day Event: Empowering Digital Rights and Ensuring Cybersecurity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
In an era where our digital world seems to be under constant threat, the Health, Safety, Security and Environment Unit (HSSE) of the Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) Student Representative Council (MPP) took a decisive step forward. They organized a significant event on Data Privacy Day, titled ‘Protecting Your Digital World’, with the objective of bolstering digital security and addressing cyber threats head-on.

Empowering Digital Rights

The event spotlighted a special forum called ‘Empowering Your Digital Rights,’ a platform where intricate details of digital security were unfolded and potential cyber threats, particularly those that could affect students, were intensely discussed. The forum aimed to provide students with robust knowledge and strategies to safeguard their digital existence.

A Roster of Esteemed Speakers

Guest speakers at the event were Edmund Lim, Associate Vice President of Data Engineering and Analytics at DataStream Digital Sdn Bhd, and Farah Zainal, a personal data protection officer at the Authority of Info-communications Technology Industry for Brunei Darussalam (AITI). Their insights and expert advice added depth to the conversation on data privacy and digital security, enriching students’ understanding of the subject.

Cybersecurity Awareness Video Contest

Adding to the event’s allure was a cybersecurity awareness video contest. After a tough competition, the winners were announced. Muhamamd Haziq bin Hanip bagged the first prize, followed by Muhammad Abdul Hakim bin Mohammad Asnan in second place, and Khairul Hafizan bin Kamis and his team secured third place. The contest served not just as an avenue for showcasing creativity, but also as a medium to spread awareness about cybersecurity.

The Data Privacy Day event was more than just a gathering; it was an initiative aimed at deepening students’ understanding of the importance of preserving their personal privacy and managing their personal data responsibly. In a world where our digital footprints are increasingly vulnerable, such events are critical in equipping the next generation with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their digital worlds.

Brunei Cybersecurity Education
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

