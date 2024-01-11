en English
Cybersecurity

Unique Image Consistently Triggers Errors in ChatGPT

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:52 pm EST
Unique Image Consistently Triggers Errors in ChatGPT

The powerfully intelligent chatbot, ChatGPT, has recently been puzzled by an anomaly, an image that has been causing consistent errors in its responses. The said image presents a simple black background with vertical lines, yet it seems to trigger a fault each time it’s presented to ChatGPT.

The Image Anomaly

The anomaly was first stumbled upon by a curious user on a social networking platform, formerly known as Twitter. The user’s attempts to submit the image to ChatGPT, whether woven into an ongoing conversation or planted at the genesis of a new chat, were met with a wall – an error message from ChatGPT.

Interestingly, when a screenshot of the tweet containing the problem image was sent to the chatbot, ChatGPT was able to describe it without a hiccup. The fault, it seems, is not in the image itself, but appears to be a bug in the chatbot’s ability to handle certain types of digital noise.

Further testing, performed using other chatbots like Bing Chat and Google Bard, revealed a stark difference. These chatbots could analyze and interpret the image without falling into the same pit as ChatGPT. Bing Chat returned a technical analysis of the image, while Google Bard, ever the poet, offered a symbolic interpretation of the image’s red and blue lines.

Cybersecurity Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

