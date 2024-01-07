en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Unexpected Downtime of Maldivian Government Websites: A Cybersecurity Concern?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Unexpected Downtime of Maldivian Government Websites: A Cybersecurity Concern?

On a routine Saturday night, an unexpected event unfolded in the Maldives. Key government websites, including those of the President’s Office, Foreign Ministry, and Tourism Ministry, became inaccessible for several hours. This downtime, attributed to an unexpected technical disruption, was coupled with a surge in derogatory social media posts targeting India and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The websites’ unavailability and subsequent restoration have raised questions about the potential motives behind the disruption and its link to online rhetoric and geopolitical tensions.

Possible Link to Geopolitical Tensions

The downtime coincided with PM Modi’s visit to the Lakshadweep Islands, an event that triggered a wave of derogatory comments on social media platforms. Certain Maldivian officials and individuals made disparaging remarks about PM Modi and India. These included a reference to PM Modi as a clown and a puppet of Israel, along with negative comments about India’s capability to compete with the Maldives in the tourism sector, a sector on which the Maldives heavily relies.

The Role of Cybersecurity in International Relations

The incident underscores the growing significance of cybersecurity in international relations and digital diplomacy. The potential connection between the cyber disruption of the government websites and the inflammatory online discourse highlights the impact of social media on diplomatic relations. It also underscores the potential for online rhetoric to influence official government websites and operations.

Response and Aftermath

The President’s Office acknowledged the disruption and took active measures to resolve the issue. The National Centre for Information Technology and other relevant entities’ involvement underscores the collaborative nature of addressing cybersecurity challenges at a national level. The speed and transparency of the response reflect the importance of clear communication in managing such incidents.

The convergence of political discourse, online behavior, cybersecurity, and diplomatic relations in this incident highlights the complexity of the contemporary digital landscape. This incident’s potential implications extend beyond the immediate technical disruption to broader considerations related to international relations, cybersecurity protocols, and the impact of digital rhetoric on diplomatic engagements.

0
Cybersecurity Maldives
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
42 mins ago
Swatting Incidents Surge in Utah, Straining Law Enforcement Resources
On the quiet afternoon of April 6, 2023, the peace of Poplar Grove neighborhood in Salt Lake City was shattered. Police vehicles sped to the scene, responding to a chilling report of a shooting and a hostage situation. Alas, the emergency was a figment of a prankster’s imagination, a case of swatting that had law
Swatting Incidents Surge in Utah, Straining Law Enforcement Resources
Unexplained Downtime of Key Maldivian Government Websites Raises Speculations
8 hours ago
Unexplained Downtime of Key Maldivian Government Websites Raises Speculations
HBCUs Face Challenge of New Cybersecurity Regulations: How Philanthropy Plays a Role
8 hours ago
HBCUs Face Challenge of New Cybersecurity Regulations: How Philanthropy Plays a Role
Unexpected Outage of Maldivian Government Websites Stirs Cybersecurity Concerns
1 hour ago
Unexpected Outage of Maldivian Government Websites Stirs Cybersecurity Concerns
MC Security Fund Acquires Trustwave: A New Chapter in Cybersecurity Landscape
1 hour ago
MC Security Fund Acquires Trustwave: A New Chapter in Cybersecurity Landscape
Boeing 737 Max: A Turbulent Journey Continues
4 hours ago
Boeing 737 Max: A Turbulent Journey Continues
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
2 mins
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
3 mins
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes
3 mins
St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes
Parti Warisan's Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation
3 mins
Parti Warisan's Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
3 mins
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
4 mins
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
4 mins
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
5 mins
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
6 mins
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
28 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
32 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
36 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app