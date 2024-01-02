en English
Cybersecurity

UK’s Nuclear Waste Manager RWM Thwarts LinkedIn-Based Cyber Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, Radioactive Waste Management (RWM), a UK government-owned company, has been at the receiving end of a sophisticated cyber-attack. The company, now part of Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) following a merger, has been targeted by hackers exploiting the shift in organizational structure to confuse employees. RWM is responsible for the country’s Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) nuclear waste-storage project and the Low-Level Waste Repository in Cumbria.

LinkedIn: The New Playground for Hackers

The cybercriminals have used LinkedIn, a popular professional networking platform, as a means of social engineering. By creating fake profiles and sending fraudulent messages laden with malicious links, they aim to infiltrate the company’s systems through phishing or malware attacks. However, despite the surge in attacks, NWS’s robust, multi-layered defense systems have prevented any significant breach or disruption in operations.

Unfazed by Cyber Threats

The attempted breaches have led to heightened concerns over the potential access to highly sensitive materials. However, Corhyn Parr, NWS’s chief executive, has confirmed that the company’s resilience to cyber threats remains intact. He acknowledges that the merger has added to the confusion, making it easier for attackers to exploit potential targets. Yet, the company’s multi-layered defenses have stood firm, effectively thwarting any serious impact from the attacks.

A Growing Concern for UK Businesses

The rise in cyber-attacks, particularly those utilizing popular social media platforms like LinkedIn, signifies a growing threat for UK businesses. Hackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, targeting employees to gain unauthorized access to company systems. However, as demonstrated by RWM, a robust security infrastructure can effectively mitigate such threats, ensuring the safety and integrity of critical infrastructure.

Cybersecurity
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

