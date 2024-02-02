U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Iran's Ballistic Missile and Drone Programs, Targets Cyber Activities

In a swift and decisive move, the United States has turned up the heat on Iran, imposing sanctions on several entities and individuals linked to Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs. This action also extends to officials involved in cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure. Marking a new chapter in the U.S.-Iran standoff, the sanctions target four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong, accused of supplying materials and technology to Iran's military programs.

Sanctions in Retaliation

The sanctions follow an attack on a U.S. base in Jordan, an incident that resulted in the death of three American soldiers and injuries to over 40. The U.S. attributes this attack to Iran-backed militants. In response, the Biden administration has signaled its intent to carry out retaliatory strikes. Notably, a Hong Kong firm was sanctioned for selling Iranian commodities to Chinese companies. The sanctioned firms include FY International Trading Co., Limited, Duling Technology HK Limited, and Advantage Trading Co., Limited. China Oil and Petroleum Company Limited is also among the accused, alleged to function as a front for the IRGC's Quds Force. This company is charged with facilitating the sale of Iranian commodities and participating in trade that benefits the force.

Chinese Embassy Reaction

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, has condemned the sanctions as 'unlawful unilateral' actions that significantly harm Chinese interests. However, the sanctions have gone into effect, freezing any U.S. assets of the named targets and prohibiting Americans from transacting with them. Those who engage in certain transactions with these entities could face additional sanctions.

Cyber Electronic Command Officials Also Targeted

Alongside the companies, six officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC) have also been targeted for their role in cyber operations against the U.S. and other critical infrastructure. These sanctions underscore the U.S.'s commitment to safeguarding its national security and protecting its cyberspace from foreign threats.