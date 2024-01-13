en English
Cybersecurity

TT-CSIRT Mourns Loss of Manager Angus Smith, a Cybersecurity Luminary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
TT-CSIRT Mourns Loss of Manager Angus Smith, a Cybersecurity Luminary

In a significant blow to the cybersecurity community, Angus Smith, the esteemed manager of Trinidad and Tobago’s Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT), has passed away. An influential authority in cybersecurity, Smith’s loss will be deeply felt within the TT-CSIRT and the broader realm of cybersecurity.

Leaving a Mark in Cybersecurity

Angus Smith was more than a leader. He was a mentor who viewed challenges as platforms for growth, and his adeptness in addressing complex issues was highly respected. His strength, compassion, and expertise in cybersecurity shaped his reputation as an instrumental figure in the field.

Significant Contributions to TT-CSIRT

Under Smith’s guidance, the TT-CSIRT developed and implemented substantial cybersecurity measures. These initiatives included incident response protocols, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and security awareness campaigns. His direction also led to the establishment of comprehensive policies and frameworks, demonstrating his significant influence within the team.

A National Cyber Strategy Architect

Smith’s contributions extended beyond TT-CSIRT. He played a pivotal role in defining Trinidad and Tobago’s national cyber strategy, demonstrating his vision for the country’s digital security landscape. His indelible mark will continue to inspire future generations working in this critical field.

As we mourn the loss of Angus Smith, his legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of dedicated individuals who tirelessly ensure the safety and security of our digital infrastructure. His visionary leadership and mentorship have left an enduring impact on Trinidad and Tobago’s cybersecurity landscape, a testament to his significant contributions in the field.

Cybersecurity Trinidad and Tobago
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

