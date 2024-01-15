Trend Micro’s Trend Vision One Named Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant

Global cybersecurity leader, Trend Micro Incorporated, has once again reaffirmed its dominance in the sector. Its innovative cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One, has been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPPs). This recognition is not new for Trend Micro as the company has maintained a leading position in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report for EPPs since 2002.

Unmatched Cybersecurity Solutions

Trend Vision One is a comprehensive platform offering endpoint threat protection, detection, and response across a range of devices. From traditional PCs and cloud workloads to on-premises servers, ATMs, and PoS systems, this platform leaves no stone unturned. It features integrated extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities and offers third-party integrations with various security and IT operations tools.

Recognition from Gartner

Gartner has spotlighted Trend Vision One’s suitability for an extensive range of global organizations. The report particularly recommends the platform for organizations looking to consolidate vendors, integrate workspace security, and support hybrid environments. The platform’s integrated attack surface management, security configuration management, XDR capabilities, flexible pricing, and support for a wide range of operating systems, including legacy and less common ones, were all highlighted in the report.

Optimized for the Cloud

Trend Micro’s platform is designed to deliver advanced threat defense optimized for cloud environments and provide central visibility for improved detection and response. The company’s commitment to making the digital world safer for information exchange is evident in its workforce. Trend Micro employs 7,000 people across 65 countries, reflecting its global commitment to cybersecurity.