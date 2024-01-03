en English
Cybersecurity

TRAI Takes Action Against Telecom Fraud with Subscriber Alert Directive

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a crucial step in the battle against telecom fraud, issuing a directive to service providers to alert subscribers about the potential dangers of fake messages falsely attributed to TRAI. The move aims to safeguard India’s 1.15 billion subscribers from the increasing menace of unauthorized calls and messages. Among the victims of these scams are notable figures like actor Rakesh Bedi and a Pune researcher, who suffered losses of Rs 85,000 and Rs 2.1 crore respectively.

Mandate to Telecom Operators

Telecom giants like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have been mandated to send out advisory messages to their vast subscriber base, exceeding 1 billion nationwide. The stark warning from TRAI clarifies that the regulatory body never solicits messages or calls to verify or disconnect mobile numbers. Instead, subscribers are urged to treat such communications as potentially fraudulent and report them to the national cybercrime portal.

Implications of the Advisory

This measure, which took effect from January 1, 2024, may not have direct repercussions for retail investors in the Indian stock market. However, it does highlight a growing trend of social engineering frauds that misuse the names of governmental agencies. Telecom companies may face additional expenses in enhancing their infrastructure to deliver these scam alerts to their substantial user base. Yet, this cost could be offset by the potential boost in customer trust and loyalty that such protective measures can engender.

Wider Impact and Future Directions

The benefits of this mass education initiative could also extend to other industries, as users become more aware of potential scams and frauds. This issue’s significance is further underscored when considering the challenges in regulating deepfakes and the need for a balanced regulatory approach. Existing frameworks like the IT Act could serve as foundations, with clear guidelines, increased public awareness, and potential amendments in upcoming legislation such as the Digital India Act being key to effectively tackling the complexities of deepfake.

Cybersecurity India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

