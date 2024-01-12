en English
Cybersecurity

TikTok Users Trapped in a Bitcoin Promo Code Scam by Spaceyam.com

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
TikTok Users Trapped in a Bitcoin Promo Code Scam by Spaceyam.com

Spaceyam.com has been uncovered as a fraudulent operation that uses the popular social media site TikTok to entrap unwary users in a Bitcoin promo code scam. The website craftily projects an air of respectability by posing as reputable figures like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Kanye West, which makes its trap more enticing.

The Deception Unveiled

Victims are lured into entering promo codes on the site, only to be shown a Bitcoin deposit in their accounts. This creates an illusion of having received a windfall, which further lures the victim into the scammer’s snare. However, when these users attempt to withdraw their supposed Bitcoin deposit, they are asked to pay an “activation fee” in Bitcoin.

Upon payment of this fee, the victims soon discover that they are unable to retrieve either their initial deposit or the purported Bitcoin deposit. The scam unveiled, victims are left high and dry, their funds irretrievable.

Scam Network and Copied Content

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the scam is not a standalone operation but part of a larger network. The true identity of the website owners remains shrouded in mystery as the site lacks any real contact information. Moreover, it was found that the site uses content copied from other scam sites to further deceive its victims.

Preventive Measures and Awareness

Users who have fallen prey to this scam are urged to take immediate action to prevent further losses. They should refrain from making any additional deposits, and report the fraudulent advertisements to their respective banks and consumer protection agencies. Victims are also encouraged to warn others about the scam through social media channels.

To avoid falling prey to such scams, experts advise users to maintain a healthy degree of skepticism towards offers that seem too good to be true. They also recommend verifying the legitimacy of companies and being wary of celebrity endorsements that may not be authentic. In addition, being aware of common online scams, such as phishing emails, misleading quizzes, fake job offers, tech support frauds, lottery scams, fraudulent online marketplaces, and ransomware, can go a long way in ensuring online safety.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

