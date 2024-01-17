The Stealthy March of Lateral Movement in Cybersecurity

Lateral movement in cybersecurity, a technique adopted by cyber attackers post initial network access, has emerged as a stealthy tool leading to significant data breaches. The technique involves sideway movements across the network, searching for valuable data and assets, often blending in with regular network traffic to avoid detection, thereby increasing potential damage. The lateral movement technique can grant access to sensitive data like customer databases and financial records, bypass security measures via trusted systems, and significantly increase the attack surface presenting new compromise points. This approach can eventually lead to advanced persistent threats (APTs) and widespread malware distribution.

Advertisment

Network Probing and Compromise

Once the initial access is gained, attackers probe the network using techniques like network scanning and credential harvesting, following which additional systems are compromised. Darktrace AI has shown proficiency in detecting such low and slow attacks by monitoring behavioral patterns of devices and users. The AI was successful in identifying network scanning and data exfiltration activities in real-world case studies, along with detecting beaconing patterns and malicious background programs that traditional cybersecurity tools often miss.

Threat Actors and Preventive Measures

Advertisment

In 2022, Darktrace observed threat actors using BumbleBee to install Cobalt Strike Beacon onto victim systems. The actors leveraged Cobalt Strike Beacon to conduct network reconnaissance, obtain account password data, and write malicious payloads across the network. BumbleBee has been linked with several ransomware operations, making early detection crucial to identify the preparatory stages of such attacks. To prevent lateral movement, organizations can employ strategies such as network segmentation and microsegmentation, strong access controls and privilege management, advanced endpoint protection and monitoring, regular security audits and vulnerability assessments, and employee training and security awareness.

Enhancing Cybersecurity with Acronis and NDR

Acronis provides a complete security framework for organizations to identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover from cyber threats. Their integrated backup and recovery capabilities offer unmatched business continuity. Many CISOs are realizing the need to improve network visibility and are deploying network detection and response (NDR) tools to reveal cyber risks that other solutions can't catch. As organizations increase their usage of cloud-based resources, it becomes critical to monitor east-west network traffic. NDR offers insight into what can't be secured, what needs to be patched immediately, and what is well secured, allowing CISOs to better communicate their organization's risk exposure to senior management and make informed decisions about their technology stack.