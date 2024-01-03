The Rising Tide of AI-Assisted Cyber Threats: CrowdStrike’s Warning

Shawn Henry, the Chief Security Officer of CrowdStrike, recently spoke to CBS Mornings about the rising tide of cybersecurity threats, particularly those facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI). He cautioned that AI is no longer a tool monopolized by tech giants – it’s readily available to average individuals and is being exploited by adversaries to breach corporate networks and disseminate misinformation, including sophisticated deepfakes.

AI in the Hands of Misinformation Campaigners

According to Henry, one of the most pressing issues is the misuse of AI in the spread of misinformation, especially in light of 2024 being an election year in several countries, including the U.S. He pointed out that foreign entities like Russia, China, and Iran have traditionally used such campaigns during election seasons and are likely to continue doing so.

AI-Assisted Cyber Threats on the Rise

While the decentralized nature of the U.S. voting system offers some protection, Henry acknowledged that AI could empower less technically skilled cybercriminals. Reports from the RAND Corporation and cybersecurity firm SlashNext support this concern, noting an increase in AI-assisted cyber threats, such as aiding terrorists and escalating phishing attacks.

Regulating AI Misuse

As AI’s potential for misuse becomes more evident, policymakers and tech giants are seeking ways to regulate it. Current initiatives aim to prevent the use of AI in campaign ads and address political misinformation. Pope Francis has even weighed in on the conversation, emphasizing the need for AI to align with human rights and potential.

2024: The Year of AI-Powered Cybersecurity Threats

The year 2024 is anticipated to witness a surge in AI’s benefits and risks, with organizations using it to bolster their defenses while threat actors employ tools like generative AI and large language models to escalate their campaigns. The cyber landscape now resembles a race between defenders and attackers in the realm of AI. Security vendors predict a rise in AI-enabled social engineering, manipulation of large language models, AI blind spots, and a surge in AI-powered phishing scams and lures.

Guarding Against the AI Threat

In response, there is a growing need for continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) focusing on exposure rather than just vulnerabilities. The scarcity of cybersecurity expertise necessitates managed services and vendor consolidation. AI-enabled cybersecurity assistants are being developed to help drive solutions and reduce alert fatigue. However, third-party supply attacks are also increasing in prevalence, creating new potential security risks. As digitalization increases, companies must be vigilant and adapt their measures to counter all possible threats.