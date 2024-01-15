en English
Business

The Packaging Industry’s Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity

As the global packaging industry grapples with the dual pressure of aligning with net zero targets and navigating a volatile post-Covid economy, it is set to encounter a slew of challenges. Among these is the imperative to maintain profitability amid inflating material prices and geopolitical disturbances such as the Ukraine crisis. Furthermore, it is also confronted with the necessity to adapt to shifting consumer behaviors and the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials. Despite these hurdles, projections show that the packaging industry could be worth a staggering $1.15 trillion by 2030. However, achieving this goal will require surmounting significant technological barriers and staying competitive.

Rising to the Challenge: The Role of Digital Transformation

Amid these complexities, the packaging industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. This shift, hastened by the pandemic, requires packaging providers to offer cost-effective solutions that conform to stringent environmental standards. In this new reality, the ability of packaging firms to remain adaptable and secure becomes paramount. This is especially true in a landscape where regulatory compliance, data security, and cyber hygiene are increasingly vital. Considering the central role of packaging in global supply chains and the burgeoning eCommerce sector, these factors cannot be overlooked.

SIEM Systems: The Key to Cybersecurity

One essential tool that packaging facilities must consider to protect their data assets and ensure regulatory compliance is the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system. Designed to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges, a cloud-based SIEM offers a comprehensive view of potential risks, thereby reducing the attack surface and improving response procedures. The system is particularly effective in detecting unauthorized access and policy violations. It also facilitates the swift identification and containment of breaches, shielding against various forms of cybercrime.

Automating Operations: The Benefits of SIEM Tools

The deployment of SIEM tools can offer significant advantages to packaging companies as they automate their operations. These benefits include real-time threat detection, accelerated incident response, improved compliance controls, and enhanced data protection. Moreover, SIEM systems enable greater automation, contributing to operational efficiency. Implementing a SIEM system, however, demands careful planning and allocation of resources. Nonetheless, the security improvements and operational benefits that result from its deployment are well worth the investment for the packaging industry.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

