Cybersecurity

The Growing Siege: Public Figures, State Institutions, and the Threat Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
The Growing Siege: Public Figures, State Institutions, and the Threat Landscape

The last few months have been a testing time for public figures and state institutions, under siege from an alarming increase in threats, harassment, and invasive cyber attacks. As the world grapples with this new reality, it becomes imperative to question, how safe are we?

Threats and Harassment: A New Normal?

Public figures, from authors to politicians, have been subject to an unsettling wave of threats and harassment. In the United States, at least five different state capitols received bomb threats, leading to immediate evacuations. Despite no explosives being found, the incidents highlighted the growing concern over the safety of state institutions. Incidents of ‘swatting’ involving members of Congress have added to the prevailing tension.

Across the Pacific, in South Korea, the opposition-party head Lee Jae-myung was stabbed at a public event, prompting a surge in security measures for political figures. These incidents underline a disturbing trend that raises questions about the safety of those in the public eye.

On the Cyber Front

While physical threats escalate, the digital world is not without its perils. Cybercriminals are exploiting social engineering techniques, including phishing, spear phishing, and CEO Fraud, to gain illegal access. These attacks are not just limited to individual targets; they have become a significant threat to national security.

The UK government, recognizing the potential of AI in recruiting terrorists, is considering new legislation. In an alarming experiment, the government’s independent terrorism legislation reviewer was recruited by a chatbot, revealing the urgent need for new laws to hold chatbot creators and hosting websites accountable.

Addressing the Threats

With the growing trend of violent threats against public officials, the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the importance of preventing violence. The Department of Homeland Security also predicts a multitude of issues for US security in 2024, including terrorism and foreign and domestic adversaries targeting critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security warns of the growing threat of disinformation campaigns in upcoming elections, including the use of deepfake videos and fake messages. Ransomware attacks are also becoming more frequent, raising concerns about the safety of digital assets.

As public figures face an increasingly hostile environment, and state institutions grapple with security concerns, the importance of effective security and cyber protection measures cannot be overstated. As we move forward, the challenge will be to ensure these measures can keep pace with the evolving threats.

Cybersecurity Security United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

