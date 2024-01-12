en English
Business

The Evolution of Cybercrime: From Ransomware to Data Extortion

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 am EST
Cybersecurity experts have flagged a significant shift in cybercrime, with data extortion increasingly replacing traditional ransomware attacks. This revelation emerged at the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco, where Joe McMann of Binary Defense spotlighted this evolving threat landscape.

The Rise of Data Extortion

Instead of simply locking users out, cybercriminals are stealing sensitive customer or employee data and threatening to leak it. This tactic exploits the potential for reputational damage to force organizations into compliance. As a result, cybercriminals maintain a lower profile and avoid the intense scrutiny from law enforcement and governments that high-profile ransomware attacks often attract.

Real-World Implications

OpenAI’s data leak in March, which exposed personal AI chat histories and payment information, underscores these security lapses’ real-world implications. The International Data Corporation projects that cybersecurity spending will surpass $219 billion in 2021, indicating the urgency of addressing these threats.

Targeting Individuals

The shift towards data extortion also brings a worrying trend of targeting individuals, particularly employees, via personal devices and networks outside traditional corporate security measures. Recent data breaches at Twilio, LastPass, and Uber exemplify this trend. Chris Pierson of Black Cloak highlighted that remote work has broadened the attack surface, with executives and employees operating from less secure home networks. Alarmingly, many corporate executives’ home IP addresses are publicly available, exacerbating the risk further.

The SEC is considering new guidelines that would require public companies to disclose data breaches to investors within four days and appoint at least one cybersecurity-experienced board member. This proposal underscores the mounting regulatory attention to cybersecurity issues.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

