Cybersecurity

The End of Wickr Me: An Era of Secure Messaging Concludes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
The End of Wickr Me: An Era of Secure Messaging Concludes

Marking the end of an era in secure communications, the free version of the encrypted messaging app, Wickr Me, was officially discontinued on December 31, 2023. This robust platform, despite its significant role in the secure communications debate, could not achieve the widespread popularity of other contemporaries like Signal or WhatsApp. Originating in 2012, Wickr’s relevance elevated following Edward Snowden’s eye-opening revelations in 2013, sparking a surge in the utilization of secure messaging apps.

Wickr Me’s Notorious Association

Over its tenure, Wickr gradually became infamous for its associations with drug trafficking and nefarious activities. This association cast a dark shadow over its initial purpose of promoting secure messaging. The app stood out for its unique feature of alerting users when a recipient took a screenshot of their chat, thereby emphasizing user privacy and control.

Wickr’s Transition to the Enterprise Sector

Alongside its free version, Wickr developed an enterprise variant with advanced features, including the ability to audit messages. This shift in focus led to Wickr securing contracts with significant U.S. government agencies such as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the military. The app’s pivot towards governmental use was underpinned by an investment from In-Q-Tel, a firm known for its associations with the CIA.

Amazon Web Services’ Acquisition and Wickr Me’s Shutdown

In June 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) acquired Wickr. However, the subsequent negative press, owing to Wickr’s linkage with child abuse cases, led AWS to decide on shutting down Wickr Me. The decision was implemented after stopping new user registrations at the end of 2022.

The landscape of secure messaging continues to evolve, with mainstream platforms progressively adopting end-to-end encryption. This shift may potentially reduce the demand for niche apps like Wickr, thereby redefining the future trajectory of secure messaging.

Cybersecurity United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

