Cybersecurity

The Dark Side of Content Creation: Impersonation and Theft

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
The Dark Side of Content Creation: Impersonation and Theft

In the digital age where everyone is a publisher, online content creators such as Smith and Nicole Ashley are increasingly grappling with content theft and impersonation. These creators, who have painstakingly built their digital presence, are now witnessing the dark side of the online world.

Impersonation and Content Theft: A Growing Concern

Smith, who runs the YouTube channel ‘actuallycarterpcs’, found himself outpaced by an impersonator. The fake channel, labeled ‘carterpcs’, managed to amass an astonishing 250,000 subscribers, surpassing Smith’s authentic channel by approximately 20,000. What’s more, this impersonator reaped significant income from the stolen content, unfazed by Smith’s threat of legal action.

Platforms’ Inaction: A Continuing Struggle

Nicole Ashley, with over a million followers, has not been spared either. Fake accounts on TikTok have impersonated her, soliciting her fans for money, and promoting a dubious ‘Telegram group’. Despite her repeated calls for assistance in reporting these fraudulent accounts, the platforms often respond slowly or not at all.

The Human Toll: A Case of Cruel Trolling

Another victim of this growing menace is BoBerryVIP, a plus-size influencer. An impersonator re-posted her videos with inflammatory captions, leading to the spread of misinformation and tarnishing her reputation. The negative media coverage that ensued is a testament to the damage these fake accounts can inflict on a creator’s reputation and mental health.

The struggle against fake accounts and content theft remains a significant challenge for creators. The platforms that should provide a safe space for creativity often seem slow to respond to their concerns. The implications of this trend go beyond the individual creators, potentially undermining trust in online content and digital identities.

Cybersecurity Social Issues
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

