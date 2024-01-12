en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

The Critical Role of Identity Access Governance in Enhancing Security and Compliance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
The Critical Role of Identity Access Governance in Enhancing Security and Compliance

Identity Access Governance (IAG), also known as Identity Governance Administration (IGA), has emerged as a critical pillar in the edifice of information security. It serves as an essential component for ensuring the protection of data and compliance with regulatory standards. IAG involves the implementation of policies, processes, and technologies to manage and control user access to critical resources, systems, and sensitive data, thereby establishing identity as a central element of the security framework.

The Significance of IAG

The significance of IAG lies in its ability to answer three central questions: who has access to what, who should have access to what, and how is that access being utilized? Regulatory activity has intensified in recent years, with laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) imposing strict compliance mandates on organizations.

Features of IAG

IAG plays an indispensable role in these efforts by providing features such as Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC), automated access review and certification processes, policy enforcement, the minimization of user access to essential requirements, continuous monitoring for insider threat detection, and efficient user onboarding and offboarding procedures. These capabilities are paramount not only in fulfilling compliance requirements but also in enhancing overall security. They contribute significantly in aligning user permissions with policies, streamlining access management, establishing accountability, reducing the attack surface, detecting and preventing security incidents, and maintaining operational efficiency during personnel changes.

Considerations for IAG Deployment

When opting for an IAG solution, organizations must consider scalability, integration capabilities, and automation features to effectively address security threats and regulatory scrutiny. The deployment of a robust IAG system enables organizations to manage access rights effectively, comply with regulations, and remain agile in the face of evolving security challenges. From healthcare institutions safeguarding sensitive patient data to educational institutions navigating regulatory shifts and cybersecurity threats, the application and importance of IAG are widespread and paramount.

0
Cybersecurity
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group to Bolster Cyber Security
In a move reflective of Azerbaijan’s commitment towards fortifying its information and cyber security, the Cabinet of Ministers has instituted a Working group. This group has been tasked with the crucial role of overseeing the execution of the ‘Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027’ Action Plan. Aligning
Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group to Bolster Cyber Security
The Evolution of Cybercrime: From Ransomware to Data Extortion
4 hours ago
The Evolution of Cybercrime: From Ransomware to Data Extortion
Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam
5 hours ago
Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam
UK Law Firms Under Siege: Insider Data Breaches Affect 4.2 Million
3 hours ago
UK Law Firms Under Siege: Insider Data Breaches Affect 4.2 Million
Mother's Crusade for Justice Against Serial Bully Spotlights Cyberbullying Crisis
4 hours ago
Mother's Crusade for Justice Against Serial Bully Spotlights Cyberbullying Crisis
Bitwarden Unveils Revolutionary Passkey Login Beta for Enhanced Security
4 hours ago
Bitwarden Unveils Revolutionary Passkey Login Beta for Enhanced Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
42 seconds
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
2 mins
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
3 mins
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
3 mins
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
4 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
5 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
5 mins
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
5 mins
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
5 mins
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app