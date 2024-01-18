Telia Survey: Growing Concern for Cyber Security Among Businesses and Public Administration

Telecommunication operator Telia, in partnership with Kantar TNS, unveiled a survey’s findings that emphasized an intensifying concern for cyber attacks among businesses and public administration. The data, collected through phone interviews between November and December 2023, showed that cyber attacks are now viewed as one of the most significant societal threats, with 82% of public administration and 52% of businesses acknowledging this.

Cyber Threats on the Rise

More than half of the public administration representatives and approximately one-third of business respondents reported experiencing phishing or identity theft attempts. This rise in perceived threat has accentuated the importance of domestic telecommunication networks. As much as 73% of public administration representatives have started prioritizing domesticity more than they did a year ago.

Location of Devices and Data Warehouses

The security concern extends to devices and data warehouses, with 92% of public administration and 88% of businesses expressing the importance of these being located in Finland. The increasing cyber threats such as phishing, social engineering, denial of service, and ransomware are particularly concerning organizations and government agencies.

Economic Aspects of Cybersecurity Risk Management

The report also delved into the economic aspects of cybersecurity risk management. It introduced the Gordon Loeb Model as an economic framework for making decisions concerning the investment in mitigating cyber risk. The report emphasized that achieving 100% cybersecurity is not feasible but highlighted the growing susceptibility of small and medium-sized businesses to cyberattacks and the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Rising Demand for Managed Detection and Response Services

The report highlighted the rising demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services among SMBs. It outlined the specific threat detection and response needs of SMBs and how MDR services address them. It also discussed the benefits of ESET MDR service for SMBs, thereby bringing attention to the potential consequences of attacks and the urgent need for improved cybersecurity measures.