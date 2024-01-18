en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Telia Survey: Growing Concern for Cyber Security Among Businesses and Public Administration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Telia Survey: Growing Concern for Cyber Security Among Businesses and Public Administration

Telecommunication operator Telia, in partnership with Kantar TNS, unveiled a survey’s findings that emphasized an intensifying concern for cyber attacks among businesses and public administration. The data, collected through phone interviews between November and December 2023, showed that cyber attacks are now viewed as one of the most significant societal threats, with 82% of public administration and 52% of businesses acknowledging this.

Cyber Threats on the Rise

More than half of the public administration representatives and approximately one-third of business respondents reported experiencing phishing or identity theft attempts. This rise in perceived threat has accentuated the importance of domestic telecommunication networks. As much as 73% of public administration representatives have started prioritizing domesticity more than they did a year ago.

Location of Devices and Data Warehouses

The security concern extends to devices and data warehouses, with 92% of public administration and 88% of businesses expressing the importance of these being located in Finland. The increasing cyber threats such as phishing, social engineering, denial of service, and ransomware are particularly concerning organizations and government agencies.

Economic Aspects of Cybersecurity Risk Management

The report also delved into the economic aspects of cybersecurity risk management. It introduced the Gordon Loeb Model as an economic framework for making decisions concerning the investment in mitigating cyber risk. The report emphasized that achieving 100% cybersecurity is not feasible but highlighted the growing susceptibility of small and medium-sized businesses to cyberattacks and the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Rising Demand for Managed Detection and Response Services

The report highlighted the rising demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services among SMBs. It outlined the specific threat detection and response needs of SMBs and how MDR services address them. It also discussed the benefits of ESET MDR service for SMBs, thereby bringing attention to the potential consequences of attacks and the urgent need for improved cybersecurity measures.

0
Business Cybersecurity Finland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
The most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report, released by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), offers an insightful glimpse into the positioning strategies of large traders, profit-driven speculators, and commercial entities in the futures markets as of January 16th. The report, which spans eleven soft commodities markets, shows an overall decrease in speculator bets,
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
4 mins ago
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
Monport Unveils Diverse Range of Laser Engraving Machines
15 mins ago
Monport Unveils Diverse Range of Laser Engraving Machines
Fairmont Southampton Hotel: A Community Giveaway Ahead of Major Renovation
3 mins ago
Fairmont Southampton Hotel: A Community Giveaway Ahead of Major Renovation
U.S. Stocks Hit Two-Year High: Investor Confidence and Fed Caution
4 mins ago
U.S. Stocks Hit Two-Year High: Investor Confidence and Fed Caution
Wall Street's Bullish Week: S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Hit Record Highs
4 mins ago
Wall Street's Bullish Week: S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Hit Record Highs
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
7 seconds
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
11 seconds
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
14 seconds
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
3 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
3 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
4 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
4 mins
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
4 mins
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
4 mins
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
60 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app