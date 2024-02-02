Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau Makes Significant Strides in Cybercrime Fight

In a monumental achievement within just nine months of its operation, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), based in Hyderabad, has made significant strides in the fight against cybercrime. Through its rigorous efforts, the bureau has successfully identified and taken down a substantial number of fraudulent and suspicious links, both on an inter-State and nationwide level.

Impressive Strides in Cybercrime Combat

With an impressive tally of 66,726 inter-State fraudulent links and about 19,000 suspicious links countrywide successfully identified, the TSCSB has demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding cyber health. It has managed to take down 4,481 of these links, in addition to closing 1,638 associated websites. The State has emerged as a leader in freezing suspicious financial transactions, with a total of ₹128 crore frozen, and has refunded approximately ₹8 crore to victims of cybercrimes.

A Leader in Financial Security

Between 2021 and 2023, over ₹133 crore has been frozen in suspects' bank accounts, which represents 18% of the lost amount. This figure surpasses the national average of 12%, reinforcing the State's position at the forefront of financial security in the cyber realm. The bureau has also blocked 27,600 SIM cards involved in cybercrimes and has initiated blocking International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers since November 2023. As of the latest update, 2,855 IMEIs were sent for blocking, and 181 have already been blocked.

Unprecedented Action Against Cybercriminals

In an unprecedented measure against cybercriminals, PT (Prisoner in Transit) warrants have been executed against individuals involved in 12,054 crimes across the country, including 2,025 cases in Telangana. The State was also the pioneer in establishing a '1930' helpline for cybercrimes, which now receives approximately 2,000 calls per day, totalling around 90,000 calls — the highest in the country.

To further strengthen its combat against cybercrime, a new training center was inaugurated on February 1. This center will train 870 police personnel to handle cybercrime complaints at the police station level. Additionally, 13 cyber safety advisories have been issued to various government departments for the year 2023-24, highlighting the bureau's commitment to raising awareness about cyber safety.

Hyderabad's police commissioner pointed out that despite these significant achievements, only a quarter of actual cybercrime cases are reported. He emphasized that over 60% of cases could be avoided with proper awareness, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and education in the battle against cybercrime.