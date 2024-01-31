Tek Experts and Cytek Security Unveil Advanced Security Operations Centre in Lagos

Tek Experts, in alliance with its sibling company Cytek Security, has marked a significant milestone in the tech industry by launching a new Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Lagos, Nigeria. This state-of-the-art centre is set to offer advanced cybersecurity services to businesses worldwide, offering them a shield against the ever-evolving cyber threats.

Not Just a Security Centre, A Vanguard

The newly inaugurated SOC operates round the clock, powered by the AI-driven Sentinel platform from Microsoft. This platform brings to the table advanced functionalities such as threat detection, incident response, and threat intelligence, ensuring an unbreachable fortress for businesses globally. The establishment of this SOC underscores Tek Experts' commitment to bolstering the technology sectors in Nigeria and West Africa.

A Catalyst for Local Tech Advancement

Olugbolahan Olusanya, the Country Director for Tek Experts Nigeria, shed light on the centre's role in advancing local technology capabilities. He emphasized that the centre signifies a massive leap forward in the Nigerian and West African technology sectors. It stands as a testament to the region's growing prowess and commitment to offer top-tier cybersecurity services.

Securing Businesses Amidst Digital Era Challenges

Anat Garty, the Chief Cybersecurity Architect at Cytek, elaborated on the SOC's crucial function in enabling businesses to operate securely in the face of the challenges posed by the digital era. The centre becomes particularly indispensable for sectors like finance, healthcare, and telecommunications - areas where data security is paramount.

The Lagos SOC, with its uninterrupted electricity and substantial backup, is the first of its kind in Africa for Cytek. It forms an integral part of their global network that is dedicated to providing 24/7 cybersecurity services, ensuring businesses remain safe in the digital world.