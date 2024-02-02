Tax Season Phishing Scams Surge: IRS and Tax Professionals Issue Warnings

The tax season, which commenced on January 29 with the IRS accepting 2023 federal income tax returns, has ushered in a surge of phishing scams targeting tax professionals and CPAs. These cybercriminals masquerade as reputable entities such as Drake, a prominent tax software company, the IRS itself, state tax agencies, software providers, and financial institutions, aiming to steal sensitive data like Social Security numbers and electronic filing identification numbers.

IRS Warnings and the 'Dirty Dozen'

Amid this escalating cyber threat, the IRS implores the public to remember that its primary mode of contact is via regular mail, not through email, text, or social media. Unexpected communications should be met with suspicion and caution. The IRS's 'Dirty Dozen' list for 2023 duly features tax-related phishing scams as a significant concern. Tax professionals are advised to fortify their digital defenses, adopt robust passwords, steer clear of suspicious links or attachments, and devise an action plan in the event of data breaches.

Beware of Wolves in Sheep's Clothing

Other organizations, such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), echo the IRS's warnings, cautioning against phishing scams that disguise themselves as government agencies or seemingly legitimate opportunities. These malicious entities capitalize on the trust accorded to these institutions, tricking unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal and financial information.

Preventive Measures and Reporting Mechanisms

Consumers and tax professionals alike are urged to verify the sender's identity through trusted channels and resist the urge to act hastily based on unexpected requests. If a suspicious activity is detected, it should be reported to the IRS or the relevant state department immediately. Awareness and vigilance are key to safeguarding oneself and one's business from these cyber predators during the tax season.