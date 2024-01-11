Taiwan Bolsters Cybersecurity Measures Amid Rising Tensions with China

As the geopolitical climate between China and Taiwan intensifies, Taiwan is gearing up for a potential full-scale invasion from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. The island is bracing itself against what might be one of the biggest challenges in such a scenario – maintaining communication with its allies and the global community in the face of an expansive cyberattack and electronic warfare campaign by China.

Strengthening Communication Systems

To thwart this formidable threat, Taiwan is unrolling a series of measures to ensure the resilience and redundancy of its communication systems. This includes establishing secure fiber optic networks, deploying a new satellite system named Formosat 7, procuring more mobile and low-profile communication platforms, and setting up a national cybersecurity center. Furthermore, efforts to enhance public awareness and preparedness for a communication blackout scenario are also underway.

Asymmetric Warfare Strategy

All these endeavors form part of Taiwan’s broader strategy of asymmetric warfare, aimed at deterring or delaying a Chinese invasion by leveraging Taiwan’s strengths in technology, geography, and morale. This strategy is designed to exploit key advantages that Taiwan possesses, turning potential weaknesses into strengths in the face of Chinese aggression.

Cybersecurity: A Vital Element

The significant emphasis on cybersecurity reflects a growing realization of its importance in modern warfare. In an era where cyberattacks on critical infrastructure can be as devastating as traditional military campaigns, Taiwan is taking substantial steps to consolidate its cyber defense by forming a dedicated agency. This move not only elevates Taiwan’s preparedness but also signifies the island’s recognition of the escalating threat posed by potential cyberattacks.