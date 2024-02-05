Syxsense Tackles Cybersecurity Talent Gap with Enhanced Platform

The cybersecurity industry stands at a critical juncture— its need for qualified professionals is surging, yet the supply of experts lags. To bridge this widening talent gap, more than half of global organizations are choosing a twofold approach— outsourcing to third-party security services and adopting automation technology. In this context, Syxsense, a leader in automated endpoint and vulnerability management solutions, has undertaken a significant upgrade of its platform.

Enhanced Syxsense Platform

Syxsense's platform upgrade is specifically beneficial to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The upgrade incorporates expanded automation, stronger scalability and security features, a streamlined user interface, and integrated reporting. At the heart of the platform lies Syxsense Cortex, its automation engine, which now boasts intelligent monitoring, a terminal interface for executing commands remotely, and integration capabilities with platforms like ConnectWise and Halo PSA. There's also an addition of Duo Security integration for secure Single Sign-On processes.

Bridging the Cybersecurity Talent Gap

The primary aim of these updates is threefold— it seeks to reduce alert fatigue among users, streamline workflows, and ensure secure access. Ashley Leonard, the CEO of Syxsense, underscores these improvements. According to Leonard, the updated platform empowers MSPs and MSSPs to monitor and manage client issues efficiently. It enables them to keep their customers' systems secure and performant with minimal effort. The updated platform is available to both existing customers and new partners.

Embracing Automation in Cybersecurity

This move by Syxsense underlines the growing trend of leveraging technology to address the talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. Tools such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and AI-powered automation are increasingly being used to bolster security posture. They help reduce operational complexity and costs, thus enhancing the ability of businesses to extend and support their existing security teams through partnerships with MSPs and implementing advanced security solutions.