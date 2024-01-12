Surge in Sale of Gold Checkmarked Accounts Raises Cybersecurity Concerns

Researchers at Singapore-based cybersecurity firm CloudSEK have reported a surge in the sale of new or purloined Gold checkmarked accounts on the X/Twitter platform. Such verified accounts are being peddled not only on the dark web but also through channels on the Telegram messaging site. X/Twitter, which provides users with the option to buy Gold, Blue, and Grey tickmarks to authenticate their profiles, has seen the misuse of this feature escalate since March of the previous year, instigating fears about potential phishing or disinformation campaigns.

The Mechanics of Cybercrime

Cybercriminals create new Gold accounts or seize control of existing ones, often resorting to brute-force login attacks. The price of these accounts fluctuates between 30 cents and $2,000, depending on the account's age and follower count. The purchasers usually gain access to these accounts for 30 days, which aligns with the X/Twitter Gold subscription period. This growing trend of illegitimate account sales underscores the need for stronger cybersecurity measures and heightened awareness among social media users.

High-Profile Hacking Incidents

A notable incident involved the takeover of an Ethereum co-founder's account, resulting in a scam that siphoned off a staggering $691,000 in cryptocurrency from unsuspecting victims in a span of just 20 minutes. Such incidents underscore the potential damage a compromised Gold account can inflict, illustrating the urgent need for preventive measures.

To fortify against such threats, organizations are advised to close dormant accounts, enforce robust password practices, and continuously monitor their social media feeds for possible hacking indicators. As cybercriminals increasingly target corporate and influencer profiles with high followings, particularly dormant accounts that can be upgraded to a 30-day Gold subscription, proactive cybersecurity measures are more important than ever.