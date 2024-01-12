Sunny Leone Speaks Out on Deepfakes: A Call for Collective Action

Indian actress Sunny Leone has shed light on a pervasive technological issue – deepfakes. This AI-powered menace consists of creating convincing fake videos or images by superimposing someone’s likeness onto another. Leone revealed that this problem has affected her personally for several years, proving that it is not a recent phenomenon but a persistent one.

The Rashmika Mandanna Case

Leone’s discussion of deepfakes was prompted by a recent incident involving the use of another Indian actress’s likeness. Rashmika Mandanna fell prey to a deepfake video that was widely circulated on social media, causing distress and prompting legal action. An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act as a response to this misuse of technology.

Leone’s Advice and Call to Action

During her discourse, Leone offered advice to young girls who might find themselves in a similar situation. She emphasized the need to not blame themselves and to seek help from the cyber cell and social media technical support. The actress argued that the responsibility for these malicious acts lies solely with the creators of the deepfakes. While precautions are difficult to take against such advanced technology, it is paramount to report such instances for action to be taken.

A Collective Approach to Combat Deepfakes

Leone ended her discussion by stressing the need for a collective approach to combat this misuse of technology. Deepfakes, while an impressive showcase of AI capabilities, can lead to serious violations of privacy and can have a damaging psychological impact on the victims. Leone’s remarks underscore the gravity of deepfake incidents and the need for a serious, community-wide effort to address the broader impact on individuals.