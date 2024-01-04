South Korea Tightens Noose on Military Draft Dodgers with Cyber Investigation Team

In a significant move to curb the increasing instances of draft dodging, South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration (MMA) announced the establishment of a dedicated cyber investigation team. Tasked with the intensive scrutiny of individuals attempting to sidestep compulsory military service, this team will zero in on those disseminating information on how to bypass conscription or using deceptive means to evade service, notably through false medical screenings.

Tightening the Noose on Draft Dodgers

The cyber investigation team will be responsible for the collection and analysis of digital evidence to reinforce their crackdown efforts. This announcement comes in anticipation of a revised military service law scheduled to be implemented in May. The new law will impose penalties, which include up to two years of imprisonment or fines up to 20 million won (approximately $15,270) for individuals who post or propagate draft evasion strategies.

Increasing Investigations in Key Regions

In addition to the cyber investigation team, the MMA has mobilized a 20-member probe team in regions of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, escalating the total special investigators to 60. This expansion aims to effectively respond to the surging number of draft evasions and is a part of a broader initiative to maintain military conscription levels in the face of dwindling potential conscripts, a direct result of the country’s diminishing birth rates.

Unmasking Fraudulent Evaders

In a shocking revelation in March 2023, over 100 men were indicted for intentionally eluding military service under the pretense of being epilepsy patients. This incident underscores the lengths some are willing to go to evade service. Military service is obligatory for all able-bodied men in South Korea, mandating service in the Army for 18 months, the Navy for 20 months, or the Air Force for 21 months.