SonicWall Amplifies SecureFirst Partner Program, Eyes Global Expansion

In a recent bid to fortify its market position, SonicWall, a global cybersecurity company, has unveiled a slew of strategic initiatives and enhancements to its SecureFirst Partner Program. The company's CEO, Robert VanKirk, underscored SonicWall's commitment to aiding its partners in incorporating more services into their offerings, setting its sights on expansion across European and global channels. Responding to partner feedback, SonicWall has introduced aggressive discounts for partners who seek to secure new customer accounts.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Partnerships

In another significant move, the company has appointed Christine Bartlett as its Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Moreover, SonicWall has expanded its partnership with Infinigate, aligning with Infinigate Cloud in the UK. These advancements are specifically designed to bolster the business growth of North American MSSP and MSP partners.

Cybersecurity Insights and Industry Developments

Experts from SonicWall have shed light on various aspects of cybersecurity, such as the rise in intricate cyberattacks and the criticality of high availability in cybersecurity systems. In other industry news, Steam has enforced an SMS-verification policy for developers in a bid to counteract malware in game updates. Meanwhile, Cisco is grappling with a zero-day exploit that affects thousands of devices.

Adding to the global cybersecurity concerns, telecom companies in Ukraine have been victims of cyberattacks. Recent research has unveiled that 'admin' continues to be the most commonly used password among administrators, emphasizing the recurrent issue of weak password practices.