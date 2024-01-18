Simplilearn’s Report Sheds Light on Critical Cybersecurity Trends and Upskilling for 2024

A fresh report, christened ‘Safeguarding the Digital Frontier – Cybersecurity Trends and Upskilling Outlook for 2024’, has been unrolled by Simplilearn, a global leader in digital skills training. The report underscores the escalating urgency for advanced cybersecurity measures in the face of a rapid increase in digital transactions. It paints a stark picture of the role cybersecurity plays in fortifying infrastructure and safeguarding sensitive data from a broad spectrum of ever-evolving cyber threats. In an age of increasing digital dependency, Simplilearn is committed to addressing the dire need for cybersecurity, preparing professionals with the skills required to effectively manage and counter cyber risks. The report suggests that upskilling in cybersecurity will be a linchpin for professionals, enabling them to keep pace with the threats and ensure a secure digital environment.

Highlighting The Pressing Demand

The Simplilearn cybersecurity report 2024 draws attention to the urgent need for amplified cybersecurity measures in an era overwhelmed by digital transactions. It discloses that cyberattacks have resulted in hefty global financial losses, predicting an estimated blow of $10.5 trillion by 2025. The report further emphasizes the requirement for competent cybersecurity professionals to combat transforming threats, with forecasts demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% for the global cybersecurity market from 2023 to 2030.

Rise in Cybercrime Incidents and Digital Transactions

The report highlights the surge in digital transactions and the corresponding rise in cybercrime incidents in India, underlining the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures. It underscores the burgeoning demand for qualified cybersecurity professionals and the projected CAGR of 13.8 percent for the global cybersecurity market from 2023 to 2030. In response to this growing need, Simplilearn offers specialized cybersecurity programs in collaboration with academic institutions and industry organizations, witnessing a 25 percent increase in learner interest year over year.

The Role of Cybersecurity Professionals and Upskilling

The world is grappling with substantial repercussions of cybercrimes in the current digital environment. This situation highlights the increasing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals. Simplilearn has observed a notable 25% year-over-year rise in learner interest, indicating a robust global trend towards prioritizing digital security education. Among the most sought-after programs in India are the Advanced Executive Program in Cyber Security, in partnership with IIITB and NPCI, and the Professional Certificate Program in Cyber Security with IITK. Kashyap Dalal, Simplilearn’s Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the significance of cybersecurity in light of the surge in cybercrime associated with the rise in digital transactions. In conclusion, a concerted global effort to bolster cybersecurity measures is imperative due to the dynamic nature of cyber threats. The role of adequately trained and qualified cybersecurity professionals, facilitated by extensive training programs like those provided by Simplilearn, becomes increasingly crucial.

India’s Cybercrime Landscape

A recent Simplilearn cybersecurity report highlighted that India reported over 16 lakh cybercrime incidents in the last three years, underscoring the need for more rigorous cybersecurity measures. The report also projected that global cyberattacks could lead to financial losses of USD 10.5 trillion by 2025, with India grappling with significant issues of financial frauds, accounting for 77.41% of the total. The study suggested that the increasing frequency of personal data breaches in India is intensifying fraud and identity theft concerns, leading to a heightened need for qualified cybersecurity professionals in the country.