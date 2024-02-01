ShelterZoom and TD SYNNEX Collaboration: A New Era of Cybersecurity Solutions

ShelterZoom, a stalwart in the field of cybersecurity and digital content ownership Software as a Service (SaaS), has revealed a groundbreaking partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global frontrunner in IT distribution and solutions aggregation. This alliance is set to introduce ShelterZoom's pioneering solutions—Document GPS and Spare Tire—to TD SYNNEX's extensive pool of customers.

ShelterZoom’s Innovative Solutions

Document GPS is a state-of-the-art email extension employing Single Source Of Truth tokenization technology for secure file sharing. In contrast, Spare Tire is a solution specifically designed for the healthcare sector. It ensures business continuity and cyber resilience by keeping Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems up and running, even amidst cyberattacks.

Addressing Cybersecurity Concerns

The CEO of ShelterZoom drew attention to the effectiveness of Document GPS in thwarting cyberattacks, particularly those that spring from email, accounting for a staggering 91% of all cyber incidents. In an era where cybersecurity breaches are costing companies globally over $8 trillion, solutions like Document GPS, which bolster security from within digital content, are becoming paramount.

ShelterZoom and TD SYNNEX: A Strategic Partnership

ShelterZoom's cutting-edge technology has been lauded by Gartner as a market leader for two years in a row. On the other hand, TD SYNNEX, with its network of 150,000 customers spread across 100+ countries, is eager to augment its offerings with ShelterZoom's technology. This move is aimed at aiding customers in realizing superior business outcomes and growth. The partnership symbolizes the unwavering commitment of both companies to combat cyber threats and enhance IT solutions across various industries.