en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shaping the Cybersecurity Landscape: Cisco Plans to Acquire Isovalent and More

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Shaping the Cybersecurity Landscape: Cisco Plans to Acquire Isovalent and More

The cybersecurity world is in a state of flux with a slew of significant business transactions and initiatives shaping the landscape. Among the most notable, Cisco, a global leader in IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions, has announced its intent to acquire Isovalent, a renowned player in the open-source, cloud-native networking and security realm. This move is set to bolster Cisco’s support for the open-source ecosystem, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Cisco’s Strategy with Isovalent

Cisco’s strategic acquisition of Isovalent is designed to enhance its capabilities in developing solutions to protect workloads across disparate locations. The tech giant plans to harness Isovalent’s influence within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and eBPF Foundation, employing eBPF technology to this end. In a commitment to open-source projects, Cisco plans to maintain Cilium and Tetragon and intends to establish an independent advisory board to guide contributions to these projects.

Other Significant Developments

In another significant step, cybersecurity company, SentinelOne, has agreed to acquire PingSafe, a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) provider based in Bengaluru. The goal is to integrate unique capabilities such as secrets scanning and attack surface management into SentinelOne’s suite of CNAPP features, which also includes cloud security posture management and vulnerability scanning.

Additionally, cybersecurity solutions provider, SonicWall, has acquired Banyan Security, a security service edge provider. This move aims to extend SonicWall’s cybersecurity portfolio to the cloud, offering greater flexibility to partners and customers. This acquisition aligns with SonicWall’s strategy of providing a comprehensive suite of security solutions.

Palo Alto Networks has announced the completion of its acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, an Israeli secure browser technology provider. Meanwhile, Boston-based cloud-native security company, Aqua Security, has raised $60 million in a Series E extension round, pushing its valuation to over $1 billion.

New Appointments and Cyber Stress Tests

The Global Cyber Alliance has welcomed Michael Lashlee, Kiersten Todt, and Greg Kapfer to its board of directors. Additionally, the European Central Bank has announced plans to conduct cyber stress tests on 109 banks across Europe. This exercise is designed to assess their resilience against severe cyberattacks and pinpoint potential weaknesses.

Moody’s Report on Mueller Water Products

In a recent development, Moody’s has released a report on the consequences of a cyber incident at Mueller Water Products, which occurred in October 2023. The incident is deemed credit negative and highlights the operational risks tied to technology reliance. Although Mueller Water Products has largely resumed normal operations and has yet to estimate the financial impact, it’s expected to face increased costs for remediation, potentially offset by insurance. The company reported significant liquidity with $160 million in cash and $162 million in revolver availability as of September 30, 2023.

0
Business Cybersecurity
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
54 seconds ago
CCC Intelligent Solutions Proposes Secondary Offering of 20 Million Shares
In a recent development, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has announced a proposed secondary offering of 20 million shares of its common stock. The shares are slated to be sold by affiliates of Advent International, L.P., collectively referred to as the Selling Stockholders, through various market transactions. The Offering forms a part of a shelf
CCC Intelligent Solutions Proposes Secondary Offering of 20 Million Shares
Record Employment Numbers in Montana Reflect Thriving Economy
3 mins ago
Record Employment Numbers in Montana Reflect Thriving Economy
Loggerhead Insurance Steps Up to Offer Replacement Coverage for Progressive Home's Non-Renewal Customers
3 mins ago
Loggerhead Insurance Steps Up to Offer Replacement Coverage for Progressive Home's Non-Renewal Customers
Summit Materials, Inc. Poised for Merger with Argos USA
1 min ago
Summit Materials, Inc. Poised for Merger with Argos USA
Gross Law Firm Calls for Shareholders in Illumina Class Action Lawsuit
2 mins ago
Gross Law Firm Calls for Shareholders in Illumina Class Action Lawsuit
Shadow Fitness Gym Sealed for Tax Non-Compliance by Sindh Revenue Board
2 mins ago
Shadow Fitness Gym Sealed for Tax Non-Compliance by Sindh Revenue Board
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
13 seconds
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
56 seconds
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
1 min
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
1 min
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
2 mins
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
2 mins
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
2 mins
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
2 mins
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
3 mins
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
23 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app