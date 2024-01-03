Shaping the Cybersecurity Landscape: Cisco Plans to Acquire Isovalent and More

The cybersecurity world is in a state of flux with a slew of significant business transactions and initiatives shaping the landscape. Among the most notable, Cisco, a global leader in IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions, has announced its intent to acquire Isovalent, a renowned player in the open-source, cloud-native networking and security realm. This move is set to bolster Cisco’s support for the open-source ecosystem, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Cisco’s Strategy with Isovalent

Cisco’s strategic acquisition of Isovalent is designed to enhance its capabilities in developing solutions to protect workloads across disparate locations. The tech giant plans to harness Isovalent’s influence within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and eBPF Foundation, employing eBPF technology to this end. In a commitment to open-source projects, Cisco plans to maintain Cilium and Tetragon and intends to establish an independent advisory board to guide contributions to these projects.

Other Significant Developments

In another significant step, cybersecurity company, SentinelOne, has agreed to acquire PingSafe, a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) provider based in Bengaluru. The goal is to integrate unique capabilities such as secrets scanning and attack surface management into SentinelOne’s suite of CNAPP features, which also includes cloud security posture management and vulnerability scanning.

Additionally, cybersecurity solutions provider, SonicWall, has acquired Banyan Security, a security service edge provider. This move aims to extend SonicWall’s cybersecurity portfolio to the cloud, offering greater flexibility to partners and customers. This acquisition aligns with SonicWall’s strategy of providing a comprehensive suite of security solutions.

Palo Alto Networks has announced the completion of its acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, an Israeli secure browser technology provider. Meanwhile, Boston-based cloud-native security company, Aqua Security, has raised $60 million in a Series E extension round, pushing its valuation to over $1 billion.

New Appointments and Cyber Stress Tests

The Global Cyber Alliance has welcomed Michael Lashlee, Kiersten Todt, and Greg Kapfer to its board of directors. Additionally, the European Central Bank has announced plans to conduct cyber stress tests on 109 banks across Europe. This exercise is designed to assess their resilience against severe cyberattacks and pinpoint potential weaknesses.

Moody’s Report on Mueller Water Products

In a recent development, Moody’s has released a report on the consequences of a cyber incident at Mueller Water Products, which occurred in October 2023. The incident is deemed credit negative and highlights the operational risks tied to technology reliance. Although Mueller Water Products has largely resumed normal operations and has yet to estimate the financial impact, it’s expected to face increased costs for remediation, potentially offset by insurance. The company reported significant liquidity with $160 million in cash and $162 million in revolver availability as of September 30, 2023.