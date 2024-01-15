SecurityScorecard Unveils First Global Cyber Resilience Scorecard

SecurityScorecard, a leading player in Security Ratings, has unveiled the world’s first Cyber Resilience Scorecard at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. This revolutionary tool offers an unrivaled perspective of global cybersecurity risk and equips leaders with actionable, data-driven insights to protect the world’s economies.

Global Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

The groundbreaking Scorecard was developed through an analysis of cybersecurity grades for over 6.3 million entities across 189 countries and 17 global regions. By correlating these scores with the International Monetary Fund’s 2022 GDP per capita data, the Scorecard lays bare the relationship between cyber risk and economic impact. Notably, the average worldwide cost of a data breach stands at a staggering $4.5 million. Furthermore, entities with an ‘F’ rating are 7.7 times more likely to experience a breach than their ‘A’ rated counterparts.

Reinforcing Cyber Resilience

The Cyber Resilience Scorecard aims to offer global leaders a shared framework for managing cybersecurity risk. In essence, it functions similar to credit ratings, thereby bolstering cyber resilience. Rob Knake, former Deputy National Cyber Director of the U.S., underscored the significance of measurable benchmarks for gauging cyber resilience and the efficacy of policies.

SecurityScorecard: A Trusted Name

SecurityScorecard, backed by renowned investors and utilized by over 25,000 organizations, operates with a patented technology that continuously rates over 12 million entities on cybersecurity. The company has earned the FedRAMP Ready designation and is recognized by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO of SecurityScorecard, emphasized the imperative of accurate measurement in cybersecurity to enhance resilience and restore faith in the digital ecosystem.