Security Alert: Potential Data Theft Risk on Spanish.PeopleDaily.com.cn

In an unexpected turn of events, users attempting to visit the domain spanish.peopledaily.com.cn are encountering a security warning. It indicates a potential attempt to steal user information, raising serious concerns about the website’s security standards. The alert specifically notes that the website’s security certificate, rather than being issued to the intended domain, is issued to default.chinanetcenter.com, causing the discrepancy.

Understanding the Threat

This inconsistency could be indicative of a misconfiguration or possible malicious activity. In a worst-case scenario, an attacker could be intercepting the connection to pilfer sensitive data such as passwords, personal messages, or credit card information. The certificate in question was issued by DigiCert Basic RSA CN CA G2 and is set to expire on November 15, 2024, a year from the current date, December 31, 2023.

Delving into the Details

Further adding to the complexity, the error message includes the PEM encoded chain for the certificate, consisting of three certificates. These include the problematic one, the intermediate certificate, and the root certificate. Furthermore, Certificate Transparency logs from Google ‘Argon2024’, Cloudflare ‘Nimbus2024’, and Let’s Encrypt ‘Oak2024H2’ are verified and embedded within the certificate, highlighting the gravity of the issue.

Proceed with Caution

Users are strongly advised that proceeding to the website could be unsafe due to the detected security risk. In the face of such threats, it is crucial to prioritize personal data security and exercise vigilance when encountering such warnings. It remains to be seen how the issue will be addressed and when safe access to the site will be restored.