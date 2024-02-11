Second Nature Security: A New Era for Finnish Cybersecurity in NATO

Second Nature Security, a homegrown Finnish tech firm, has been granted the esteemed status of an approved supplier for NATO's Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) program. This recognition, which took effect on February 11, 2024, paves the way for the company to engage in all procurements made by NATO and its constituent states through the program.

A Triumph of Finnish Cybersecurity Expertise

The BOA program is a strategic initiative by NATO to streamline the procurement process, ensuring that the organization and its member states have access to the highest quality products and services. For Second Nature Security, this approval represents a testament to the robustness and reliability of its cybersecurity solutions, which have met the stringent standards and requirements set by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Mika Holmberg, the CEO of Second Nature Security, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "This is a significant milestone for our company and a testament to the advanced cybersecurity expertise we have nurtured in Finland. We are honored to contribute to the cybersecurity efforts of NATO and its allies."

A Growing Force in the Cybersecurity Domain

Founded in 2018, Second Nature Security has rapidly established itself as a formidable player in the cybersecurity industry. The company specializes in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security consulting services. Its clientele spans various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government.

In 2022, Second Nature Security reported an impressive turnover of four million euros, accompanied by a profit of approximately 230,000 euros. This financial success is indicative of the growing demand for robust cybersecurity measures in an increasingly digital world.

Finland's Emerging Role in Global Cybersecurity

The approval of Second Nature Security as a NATO supplier underscores Finland's potential to contribute its advanced cybersecurity expertise to the global stage. As digital threats continue to evolve and proliferate, the demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow exponentially.

Holmberg emphasized this point, stating, "Finland has a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the global cybersecurity landscape. Our approval as a NATO supplier is a step towards realizing this potential."

With this recognition, Second Nature Security stands poised to make significant contributions to NATO's cybersecurity efforts. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it carries with it the hopes and aspirations of the Finnish cybersecurity industry, demonstrating that in the face of evolving digital threats, second nature security is not just an option, but a necessity.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, Second Nature Security's approval as a NATO supplier serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. The company's journey is a testament to the power of innovation, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, and the potential of Finnish expertise in shaping the global cybersecurity landscape.