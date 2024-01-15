Scammers Exploit Google Search Results to Dupe Consumers, Warns SEO Expert

In a world where Google search has become a part of our daily routine, a new hazard has emerged: scammers exploiting search results to target unsuspecting consumers. Joe Davies, founder and SEO expert at FatJoe, has given a stern warning about this growing menace.

Loans, Investments, and Jobs: The Bait

Scammers capitalize on the financial desperation of individuals by offering easy loans with the promise of immediate relief. They typically ask for upfront fees and personal information but fail to deliver the loan. Similarly, money-making schemes that promise high returns with low risk often turn out to be pyramid schemes. High-paying remote job advertisements, another bait, could be fronts for illegal activities or attempts to collect personal and financial data.

Free Credit Reports and Tech Support Scams

Searches for free credit reports can lead to fraudulent sites that steal personal information for identity theft. Tech support scams involve fake services that trick users into giving remote access to their devices or providing credit card information for non-existent services. One such fraudulent website is Usps posthelpsv com, which sends phishing emails and text messages impersonating the United States Postal Service, tricking users into entering sensitive information under the guise of resolving shipping problems.

Bank Fraud and Identity Theft

Scammers have also grown sophisticated in bank fraud, with the FTC reporting a dramatic increase in fraud-related losses, reaching $3.3 billion in 2020. Fake bank fraud warnings were the most common form of text message scam reported to the agency in 2023. Elevermint Online, another fraudulent online store, uses deceptive tactics to trick customers into placing orders and handing over their money or sensitive personal information.

How To Protect Yourself

Davies advises seeking financial services from recognized banks, consulting reputable investment brokers, using trusted job websites, and sticking to official tech support channels to avoid falling prey to these scams. It's also necessary to be cautious of links and attachments in emails and SMS, enabling transaction alerts, and using security settings such as 2FA. Consumers are advised to be proactive in protecting their information, to be aware of potential criminals looking to gather personal information, and to report fraudulent activities to local law enforcement agencies.