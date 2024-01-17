Salt Security Introduces Industry's First API Posture Governance Engine

Salt Security, a leading name in API security, has announced a series of significant advancements to the Salt Security API Protection Platform, including the industry's first-ever API posture governance engine. This new addition enables organizations to create and evaluate compliance with corporate standards for API posture, in line with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.

Shifting from threat detection to operationalized API governance

This move signifies a departure from traditional threat detection towards operationalized API governance at a large scale. The platform now boasts new API filtering and querying capabilities, allowing for more insightful asset discovery and management. The behavioral threat response has also been enhanced, enabling SecOps teams to handle security events more efficiently.

Enhanced ecosystem enrichment

Salt Security has improved ecosystem enrichment, facilitating better integration with the broader security infrastructure. These updates encompass better enterprise onboarding and operationalization, including role-based access control and integrations with corporate identity systems. The company's CEO, Roey Eliyahu, underscored the importance of API security in modern applications and the challenges businesses encounter in managing API sprawl and upholding security standards.

AI-based security, discovery, and posture gap analysis

Salt's solution employs AI-based security, discovery, and posture gap analysis, leveraging a large data lake for continuous engine training. The company will be hosting a webinar to discuss reducing API risk and demonstrating the platform's capabilities.

The introduction of the API posture governance engine is a significant step forward for the industry. It ensures that all stakeholders in the API lifecycle are in sync, and security standards are adhered to throughout an API's lifecycle. These advancements aim to aid organizations in sharing and operationalizing Salt's API asset and threat intelligence with existing security technology investments.

Salt Security also addresses the growing importance of API security due to digital business transformation initiatives. According to the recent Salt Labs State of API Security Report, 94% of organizations experienced security issues with production APIs in the past year, and 59% faced application rollout delays due to security issues involving APIs.

With an increasing reliance on APIs and mounting security concerns, these enhancements to Salt Security's platform aim to simplify the task for cybersecurity teams to secure and govern APIs at scale.