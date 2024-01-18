Rocket Pool's Social Media Breach: A Ruse of False Warnings

In a sophisticated misinformation campaign, Rocket Pool's social media account on platform X was seized by hackers who propagated false alerts about a non-existent smart contract breach. The perpetrators, leveraging the platform's immense reach, began broadcasting their spurious claims at 6.30 UTC on Wednesday, masquerading as Rocket Pool's official account.

Deception Under the Guise of Safety

The hackers crafted their messages to induce panic and prompt immediate action. The warnings, sprinkled with technical jargon, declared that Rocket Pool's smart contracts were compromised. They deceptively urged users to move their assets to a purportedly new and secure smart contract. One such message read, "Bad actors are performing fake deposit attacks. Migrate to the new contract below to ensure your assets are safe."

Vigilant Community Exposes the Scam

However, the crypto community, known for its vigilance and technological astuteness, quickly recognized this ruse. Users and prominent accounts like Webacy called out the scam, alerting the community about the account compromise and the fraudulent 'drainer' link intended to pilfer assets. Rocket Pool, too, used alternate channels to notify its users about the security breach, countering the misleading messages.

High Profile Social Media Hacks: A Trend

This incident adds to the growing list of high-profile social media hacks targeting the crypto community. It comes on the heels of a similar breach involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) account earlier this month. Rocket Pool, the fifth-largest decentralized application (dApp) on Ethereum with a total value locked (TVL) of $3.12 billion, was the latest victim of this alarming trend.

Despite concerted efforts to debunk the false information, some fake warnings remained visible on the Rocket Pool X page nearly 24 hours after the first message was posted. However, the community did manage to flag at least one post, marking it with a note indicating the hack, thus cautioning unsuspecting users.