en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Rising Malware Threats: A Call for Vigilance and Protection

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Rising Malware Threats: A Call for Vigilance and Protection

In a world increasingly reliant on digital connections, the threat of cyber-attacks looms larger than ever. Among these, malware – encompassing worms, viruses, and other malicious software – poses a significant risk, compromising the security of computers and smartphones, and stealing personal information and assets. Cybersecurity experts at Keeper Security are raising red flags, urging users to be vigilant and adopt specific countermeasures against these cyber threats.

The Distinction Between Viruses and Worms

Viruses and worms, though both forms of malware, operate differently. Viruses typically require human interaction for propagation, such as opening an email attachment. Worms, on the other hand, have the capacity to automatically proliferate across networks, creating a broader scope for damage. Both are tools in the arsenal of cybercriminals, used to infiltrate devices, steal personal information, siphon off money, or even commandeer infected devices for illicit activities.

Precautionary Measures Against Malware

Keeper Security recommends several safety measures to combat these risks. Users should steer clear of unsolicited links and attachments, and meticulously double-check URLs and sender addresses. Malvertisements, another potential hazard, should be treated with caution – users are advised to navigate directly to official websites rather than clicking on ads. Regularly updating devices is another crucial step, fortifying them against known security vulnerabilities. Public Wi-Fi networks, often easy targets for hackers, should be used sparingly. Downloading software should be restricted to trusted sources to avoid inadvertent malware installation. Lastly, antivirus software can serve as a critical line of defense, helping detect and eliminate malware from devices.

Emerging Threats: The Xamalicious Backdoor and Android Malware

In the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, a new Android Trojan dubbed Xamalicious has emerged. Masquerading as innocuous apps related to health, games, horoscope, and productivity on the Google Play Store, the virus has made its way onto numerous devices. Once installed, Xamalicious can take over a user’s device, steal personal information, and execute fraudulent actions such as ad-clicking and app installation. Another app, Cash Magnet, linked to Xamalicious, can be installed to fraudulently siphon off money. In response to these threats, users are being urged to check their phones for malicious apps and delete them immediately. It’s a stark reminder that the battle against malware is an ongoing one, requiring constant vigilance and proactive measures.

0
Cybersecurity Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
13 mins ago
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
In a series of alarming cyber incidents, the United States is grappling with an escalating threat of cybercrime. The spectrum of cyber threats is broad, ranging from ‘cyber-kidnapping’ to large-scale data breaches and ransomware attacks. The sophistication level of these attacks has raised significant concerns for national security and individual privacy. Unraveling the Web of
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
OpenSSH Vulnerabilities - An Urgent Call for Continuous Security Updates
2 hours ago
OpenSSH Vulnerabilities - An Urgent Call for Continuous Security Updates
I4C Thwarts Massive DDoS Attack During G20 Summit
2 hours ago
I4C Thwarts Massive DDoS Attack During G20 Summit
Shaping the Cybersecurity Landscape: Cisco Plans to Acquire Isovalent and More
30 mins ago
Shaping the Cybersecurity Landscape: Cisco Plans to Acquire Isovalent and More
The War Against Fraud: A Battle of Technologies
1 hour ago
The War Against Fraud: A Battle of Technologies
Cybercrime Group 'irleaks' Breaches 23 Iranian Insurance Firms and SnappFood
2 hours ago
Cybercrime Group 'irleaks' Breaches 23 Iranian Insurance Firms and SnappFood
Latest Headlines
World News
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
1 min
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
2 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
2 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
2 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
2 mins
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
3 mins
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
3 mins
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
28 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app