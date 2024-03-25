Rising Cyberattacks in Hong Kong Prompt Police Cybersecurity Crackdown

Hong Kong's police force has ramped up efforts to combat a significant rise in cyberattacks on businesses, with reported incidents and losses escalating dramatically over the past year.

The initiative, dubbed 'Operation Strongfighter', saw the removal of over 210,000 devices with severe internet safety flaws and the dismantling of hundreds of fraudulent websites and phishing operations. This crackdown comes in response to a 54% increase in cyberattacks on businesses last year, with financial losses tripling to HK$2.1 million (US$268,400).

Operation Strongfighter: A Closer Look

Between last September and last month, the Hong Kong Police Force undertook a five-month online investigation to identify and rectify cybersecurity threats. This operation led to the discovery of 175,970 devices with significant internet safety vulnerabilities and the elimination of nearly 40,000 other internet threats, including phishing websites.

High-profile victims of these cyberattacks included Cyberport, a technology hub where over 400GB of data was compromised, and the Consumer Council, which saw the personal data of over 25,000 individuals stolen. In both instances, hackers demanded substantial ransoms, which were not paid.

International Collaboration and Local Measures

Additionally, the Hong Kong Police Force participated in an international operation orchestrated by Interpol, focusing on phishing websites, malware, and ransomware. This collaboration resulted in Hong Kong leading the charge with the highest number of malware and phishing site takedowns among 55 participating countries and regions.

On the local front, police have engaged with 80 internet service providers to address and seal off identified security loopholes. Senior Inspector Lau emphasized the importance for businesses to maintain up-to-date systems and employ strong passwords to fend off potential cyberattacks.

Implications for Businesses and Cybersecurity Policies

The surge in cyberattacks highlights the evolving threat landscape and the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Businesses, particularly those in high-risk sectors, are urged to reassess their cybersecurity protocols and invest in advanced protection and training for their staff.

The proactive stance of the Hong Kong Police Force in addressing and mitigating these threats underscores the critical nature of cybersecurity in safeguarding personal and corporate data against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminal activities.