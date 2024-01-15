en English
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam

The digital landscape in India has been marred by a surge in fraudulent activities over the fiscal year 2022-2023. A staggering 95,000 incidents of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) fraud were reported during this period, shedding light on the vulnerability of online transactions. As a pivotal service for online payments, UPI is utilized extensively through applications such as Paytm, PhonePe, and GooglePay. Unfortunately, the rise in its use has been accompanied by a spike in fraudulent activities involving this platform.

The Modus Operandi of UPI Scammers

Fraudsters often masquerade as bank representatives and manipulate unsuspecting users into revealing personal and bank information. By employing persuasive tactics, they are able to gain access to sensitive data, which they then use to commit fraudulent transactions.

Measures to Combat UPI Fraud

In response to the rising tide of UPI-related fraud, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has laid down several safety measures. Users are urged to verify the recipient’s UPI ID before initiating transactions and to use their PINs solely for making payments. It is important to note that banks or UPI apps will never ask for a PIN to receive funds. Thus, any such request should be deemed suspicious.

Additional Safety Recommendations

The NPCI also advises making payments through QR codes and practicing caution against requests to scan a QR code to receive money. Downloading apps exclusively from official stores and avoiding unnecessary apps, especially those related to screen-sharing or SMS-forwarding, is also strongly recommended. Users are also urged to heed the spam alerts provided by UPI applications and to decline requests from suspicious IDs. By adhering to these measures, users can significantly bolster their security and minimize the risk of falling prey to UPI fraud.

Adding to the concerns of online fraud, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a warning about a call-forwarding scam. In this scam, victims are tricked into dialing *401 followed by an unknown mobile number, thus enabling the scammer to receive all incoming calls and potentially intercept sensitive information such as OTPs and bank account details. To mitigate the risks associated with this scam, the DoT advises users to disable call forwarding in their phone settings and to refrain from responding to suspicious numbers or sharing important details with random callers.

0
Business Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

