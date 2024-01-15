en English
Business

Revolut Under Fire: Allegations of Biometric Data Mishandling Stir Up Legal Storm

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Revolut Under Fire: Allegations of Biometric Data Mishandling Stir Up Legal Storm

Revolut, a leading player in the fintech arena, is now under the legal spotlight amid accusations of mishandling users’ biometric data. The grievance, originating from Cook County, alleges Revolut’s violation of Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), a legal safeguard designed to protect consumers from unscrupulous misuse of sensitive biometric information.

Revolut’s Controversial Verification Process

The specific practice under scrutiny involves Revolut’s identity verification process, a crucial step for customers to access the company’s financial services. The process involves customers taking selfies, which are then compared with official identification documents, such as passports or driver’s licenses. Critics contend that this practice has failed to meet BIPA’s requirements, making Revolut liable for potential damages of up to $5,000 per violation.

Illinois’s BIPA in Focus

BIPA, a landmark law in Illinois, regulates how companies handle biometric data – data uniquely identifying an individual, including fingerprints, facial recognition, and voice prints. The law mandates that companies must obtain informed consent before collecting such data and disclose how they store and use this information. The lawsuit argues that Revolut has failed in both regards, neglecting to provide transparency and obtain the necessary permissions.

Broader Implications for the Fintech Industry

This legal challenge comes at a time of increased scrutiny on the collection of personal data by companies, particularly sensitive biometric information. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for Revolut, which boasts a global customer base of over 35 million and recently incurred a $20 million loss due to cybersecurity issues. Furthermore, the case spotlights the broader issue of data privacy in the fintech industry, potentially setting a precedent for future legal actions.

Business Cybersecurity
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

