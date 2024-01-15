en English
Cybersecurity

Retirees in the Crosshairs: The Growing Threat of Information Abuse

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
In an era of increasing cyber threats, financial expert Geoffrey Schmidt rings the alarm on a particularly vulnerable group: retirees. Echoing his concern is David Webb from security consultancy firm Valkyrie and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Their collective message is clear: the elderly must be vigilant about sharing personal information to prevent falling prey to online scams and abuse.

Retirees: A Prime Target

According to Schmidt, retirees should exercise caution when discussing sensitive financial information, such as net worth, mortgage size, or past income. This advice applies equally to high net worth individuals and those experiencing financial difficulties. The reason is simple: such individuals present attractive targets for cybercriminals. Their wealth or financial struggles can be exploited in myriad ways, from phishing attacks to more sophisticated schemes.

The Risks of Over-sharing

Disclosure of seemingly benign information like home addresses can lead to home invasion schemes. Sharing email addresses, on the other hand, can result in phishing attacks. As per the FBI, in 2022 alone, seniors reported 4,168 instances of such attacks. Two-factor authentication codes, often considered an additional layer of security, can also be misused if shared, opening up opportunities for social engineering tactics by attackers. Personal phone numbers, if made public, can lead to a barrage of robocalls, spam, identity theft, SIM swapping, or even blackmail.

Guarding Personal Details

Given the current polarization of political views in America, Schmidt advises retirees to keep their political opinions to themselves to avoid potential conflicts. Furthermore, he warns against sharing personal details that could be used as security questions for online banking, such as the name of a first pet or the city where one met their partner. These seemingly innocuous life details can be the keys to unlock a retiree’s financial fortress, making them an easy target for unscrupulous cybercriminals.

As the digital landscape evolves, seniors, especially retirees, must arm themselves with knowledge and caution to navigate the treacherous waters of online scams and information abuse. The fight against elderly financial abuse is not just an individual battle; it’s a collective responsibility that demands our immediate attention and action.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

