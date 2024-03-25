Rep. Raskin Demands UnitedHealth Address Cyberattack Fallout, Impacting Healthcare Payments

Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has formally requested UnitedHealth Group (UHG) to clarify its actions in mitigating the consequences of a significant cyberattack on Change Healthcare, a key subsidiary. This cyberattack, occurring in February 2024, has notably disrupted healthcare payment systems, directly affecting providers and patients across the United States.

Immediate Impact and Legislative Concerns

The cyberattack on Change Healthcare has led to a substantial disruption in the ability of healthcare providers to file claims and receive payments, compelling many patients to pay out-of-pocket for essential medicines and services. In response to these developments, Rep. Raskin expressed deep concerns regarding UHG's alleged restrictions on federal agency involvement, potentially hindering efforts to address and resolve the fallout. The importance of swift and transparent action is underscored by the bipartisan concern over constituents' abilities to afford unexpected medical expenses.

Questions Posed to UnitedHealth Group

In his communication with UHG CEO Andrew Witty, Rep. Raskin sought detailed information on the timeline of the cyberattack notification, the extent of system disruptions and targeted assets, the volume of compromised personal and health information, and the coordination efforts with federal agencies. The inquiry highlights the need for a comprehensive understanding of the incident's impact and the steps being taken to mitigate its effects on the healthcare system's integrity and the public's health security.

Looking Forward

The request for a detailed briefing and written response by April 8 from UHG marks a critical step towards addressing the vulnerabilities exposed by the cyberattack on Change Healthcare. This incident not only illuminates the cybersecurity risks facing the healthcare industry but also the necessity for robust response mechanisms to protect sensitive patient information and ensure the continuity of healthcare services. As stakeholders await UHG's response, the broader implications for healthcare cybersecurity and federal regulatory involvement remain key points of discussion.